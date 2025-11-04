Heineken places €1.3 billion bond
Dutch beer giant Heineken has successfully placed €1.3 billion in bonds. The transaction is being conducted in two tranches: €550 million 5.7-year bonds with a coupon of 2.990% and €750 million 20-year bonds with a coupon of 4.242%.
Barclays, Citi, HSBC, Santander and Société Générale acted as bookrunners.
The bonds will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions.
