Heineken places €1.3 billion bond

The bonds will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Dutch beer giant Heineken has successfully placed €1.3 billion in bonds. The transaction is being conducted in two tranches: €550 million 5.7-year bonds with a coupon of 2.990% and €750 million 20-year bonds with a coupon of 4.242%.

Barclays, Citi, HSBC, Santander and Société Générale acted as bookrunners.

The bonds will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions.

