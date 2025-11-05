Princes Group approved for trading on the London Stock Exchange.

Further to the announcement of 31 October 2025 regarding the initial public offering of ordinary shares in Princes Group plc, NewPrinces SpA confirms that the issued capital of Princes Group, consisting of 244,702,956 ordinary shares, has today been admitted to the ordinary shares (commercial companies) category of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and to trading on the Main Market for Listed Securities of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol “PRN”.

Following admission, Princes Group's share capital consists of 244,702,956 ordinary shares, each with one voting right. Princes Group does not hold any treasury shares. Therefore, the total number of 244,702,956 voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculating relevant shareholdings for the purposes of disclosing their shareholdings, or changes therein, in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules issued by the FCA.