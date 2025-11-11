Casauria: Abruzzo wine recognized as a DOP

The European Commission has approved the addition of Miel de tilleul de Picardie (France) and Cârnați din topor din Vâlcea (Romania) to the list of Protected Geographical Indications (PGI), as well as Füred (Hungary), Casauria (Italy) and Aceite del Somontano (Spain) to the register of Protected Designations of Origin (PDO).

Picardy lime honey is a lime honey produced by bees from the nectar of the flowers of the Tilia species. The abundance of lime trees in the vast forested areas of southern Picardy, a region in northern France, and the temperate maritime climate provide fertile ground for this monofloral honey. The production methods used by the region's beekeepers give the honey a light caramel flavor.

Cârnați din topor din Vâlcea are pork sausages from the Valcea region of south-central Romania, smoked over beech wood. The flavor and tenderness achieved by salting and curing the meat with Ocnele Mari salt are complemented by the flavor of spices and a hint of smoke.

Hungarian Füred wines are characterized by medium intensity and a dry, fresh, and crisp acidity. The PDO recognizes the centuries-old expertise passed down from generation to generation by winemakers in the area around Lake Balaton, which gives rise to the wines' distinctive flavor profiles.

Casauria wines, produced according to tradition in the town of Casauria in central Italy, feature an intense ruby red color with subtle purple highlights that shift toward garnet with long aging. The wines' sensory profile is shaped by the microclimate of the Montepulciano grape growing area.

Aceite del Somontano is an extra virgin olive oil produced from olive trees located in the center of the province of Huesca, Spain, between the central Pyrenees and the Ebro Valley. Its distinctive characteristics are the green fruitiness of olives, grass, leaves, almonds, tomatoes, and greens.