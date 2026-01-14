Salumificio Riva di Molteno: €110 million in revenue by 2025

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Salumificio Fratelli Riva of Molteno (Como) closed 2025 with revenues of €110 million. This result is "in line with previous years," with 85% of production destined for large-scale retail trade. The company aims to "continue to grow while maintaining balance and industrial consistency, without rushing," says CEO Giuseppe Riva , who does not rule out possible acquisitions in the medium to long term. A...