Intesa Sanpaolo among the best employers in Europe

Intesa Sanpaolo has been recognized for the second consecutive year as one of the best employers in Europe and for the fifth consecutive year in Italy by the Top Employers Institute, the global certification body for excellence in human resources. Its subsidiaries in Albania, Croatia, Serbia, Slovakia, and Romania were also recognized. Specifically, the Group, led by Carlo Messina, was recognized for its ability to lead the transformation and organizational innovation to build the bank of the future, keeping people at the center, with a focus on individual well-being and needs, skills development, and talent attraction.

Over time, Intesa Sanpaolo has developed innovative organizational methods to ensure a good balance between the personal and professional lives of all people and a stimulating and dynamic work environment, one of the largest and most complex second-level welfare systems, inclusion and parenting support projects such as the recent extension of the child birth bonus of 1,200 euros to all newborns and, for the same pay, additional leave of up to 12 hours per week or the "very short" working week (4 days x 7.5 hours) until the child reaches the age of 3.

The Group stands out for its cutting-edge training and professional development programs, with the launch of Academy4Future, a new training center designed to upgrade everyone's skills for the new banking professions of the future, offering competitive career paths and the ability to attract talent. It is recognized by leading international indices as one of the most inclusive and diversity-conscious workplaces in the world, and by LinkedIn as one of the companies offering the greatest opportunities for career and professional growth.

The Top Employers Program evaluates and certifies organizations based on the results of the HR Best Practices Survey, which analyzes 6 key HR areas including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Wellbeing.