Macfrut: Three-year agreement with the Dominican Republic
Central American country will participate in the 2026 edition with a 400sm stand
A three-year agreement has been signed between Macfrut and the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Dominican Republic. The agreement was signed recently in Santo Domingo during a Macfrut mission attended by leading institutional, political, diplomatic, and economic officials, confirming the international supply chain fair's importance to the Dominican Republic's agro-industrial...
EFA News - European Food Agency
