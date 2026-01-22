Macfrut 2026: Exhibition area experiencing strong growth

Neri (President): "All the stakeholders in the supply chain were present."

Macfrut, the international fruit and vegetable trade fair (21-23 April 2026), is in full swing. Three months before its scheduled premiere at the Rimini Expo Centre, the exhibition space has increased by 28% compared to the same period last year, demonstrating the event's growing importance as a reference point for industry professionals, representing a fruit and vegetable sector that is a key asset for Italy, with a value of €60 billion. At Macfrut 2026, visitors will be able to experience firsthand the latest market innovations covering the entire fruit and vegetable supply chain, while also exploring key technical and scientific research topics. At the same time, the event continues to focus on foreign markets through a comprehensive program of missions, as demonstrated in recent days with the recent three-year agreement with the Dominican Republic.

"The double-digit increase," explains Patrizio Neri , president of Cesena Fiera, "tells us we're on the right track. This is confirmed by the presence of all the sector's leading producers, along with the flagship technologies and packaging at the event. The presence of the fresh-cut range is also significant, as is the entire pre-harvest sector, which has always been a source of excellence in our country. Large-scale retail trade is also noteworthy, with the presence of the two main Italian players, Conad and Coop Italia, along with the international group Vegè. At a recent trade fair, many people invited us to Macfrut, demonstrating the eagerly awaited next edition."

The fair's international promotion efforts are also in full swing. "We've strengthened our network of agents for buyer scouting activities, which complements the already extensive schedule of Macfrut presentations across multiple continents, in collaboration with the Italian Trade Agency," Neri continues. "We've focused our efforts particularly on the European market, which currently accounts for more than 70% of our companies' exports, along with a special focus on North Africa and the Caribbean, which is the international partner of Macfrut 2026."

The conference program, always a cornerstone of the event, is exceptionally rich, presenting the latest scientific and technical developments in the sector, bringing together the research community and businesses. The Macfrut Technical Committee, chaired by Paolo De Castro and coordinated by Bruno Mezzetti, met recently to define the main events at the fair, in consultation with academics, research representatives, and industry figures. Among the scheduled events: an opening event on current industry issues; an event on research and the regulatory status of Tea (Assisted Evolution Techniques) and varietal innovation; Mango and Avocado Day (Macfrut 2026's flagship products) focusing on cultivation, marketing, and product quality; Robotics and AI for crop management; Biological control of alien species; a series of meetings in the Healthy Area on organics, processed products, and the valorization of herbs and spices; Berry Area with new contributions; and numerous interactive activities, including field trials, a long-standing Macfrut asset.