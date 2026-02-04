Pallini continues to grow

Pallini, the historic Roman distillery, the only one still operating in the capital since the early 20th century, closed 2025 on a positive note, recording overall revenue growth of €27.6 million (including VAT and excise duty), up 4% from €26.6 million in 2024.

Above all, the results achieved confirm the group's strong international vocation. Today, Pallini is present in cocktail bars, restaurants, and wine shops worldwide with a wide selection of spirits and liqueurs. Exports grew by 15% compared to the previous year. This growth has been further consolidated, reaching over 80 countries, with new entries in strategic markets in Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Despite a generally challenging environment for the sector, the group also recorded a positive performance in the Italian market (+4%), confirming its solidity in both large-scale distribution and the Horeca channel.

Among the flagship products that contributed to these figures, Pallini Limoncello stands out, accounting for 64% of turnover, with a 7% increase over 2024. This product once again confirms its position as the world's best-selling limoncello, thanks to positive performances in duty-free channels and in foreign markets, as well as in Italy.

Also extremely significant are the results of its alcohol-free version, Limonzero, the first non-alcoholic limoncello, which recorded a 95% growth, attracting great interest especially in the USA, Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands. This data confirms how the no/low-alcohol segment is increasingly gaining traction, influencing consumer choices.

"Overall, 2025, which coincided with the group's 150th anniversary celebrations, proved to be a year of consolidation and growth in both the international and Italian markets," commented Micaela Pallini, president and CEO of Pallini. "We will continue along this path in 2026, strengthening distribution in high-potential areas and investing in the development and innovation of certain products. We will also pay due attention to new trends, without ever losing our connection with our more than 100-year history."

Watchword: artisanal excellence

Alongside limoncello, the international development of Amaro Formidabile continues. This amaro, produced and bottled in the company's historic facilities, has a complex flavor, blended with 12 botanicals. It is particularly well received in Northern and Northeastern Europe, where the tradition of amaro is deeply rooted, such as Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, the Balkans, and Denmark.

For 2026, one of the priority objectives will be to consolidate Formidabile's positioning and distribution, continuing to focus on its artisanal excellence. On the spirits front, both No.3 Gin (a multi-award-winning gin, distributed in Italy by Pallini, which recently obtained 100% organic certification, confirming its position as a pioneer in the ultra-premium category) and Ginarte, enriched by two limited editions (the "by Lissoni" and the "Travel Edition"), continue to establish themselves as dynamic labels of great interest to the world of mixology.

The next news

Among the major new developments for 2026 is the redesign of the historic Pallini Mistrà, a dry anise-based liqueur, the first produced by Antica Casa Pallini according to the original recipe of company founder Nicola Pallini: a true symbol of the Italian liqueur tradition. The goal is to make it premium and more modern in design, without compromising its recognizability and authenticity.

"Sold since our founding, becoming a flagship product for the general public," explains Micaela Pallini , "Mistrà's new look will offer a freshness and appeal suited to the new millennium, while maintaining its strong identity intact, thus continuing to conquer new palates without losing its distinctive character."

2026 will also see the relaunch of Pallini Sambuca, complementing the "anise" range within the Pallini Mistrà world: a project that will replace Sambuca 313 in the portfolio in terms of packaging, but not in terms of taste and quality. 2026 trends: sustainability, artisanal liqueurs, low-ABV and no-alcohol.