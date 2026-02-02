Spirits: European brand "Natural Tartaric Acid" launched

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The European collective trademark "Natural Tartaric Acid" has been created to identify and promote natural tartaric acid, clearly distinguishing it from synthetic tartaric acid. The trademark, owned by AssoDistil – the National Association of Italian Distillers, may be licensed free of charge and non-exclusively to member companies upon request, provided the product is certified as pure natural tartaric a...