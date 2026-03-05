Campari: numbers growing in 2025

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Last year, Campari Group grew across the board. This is evident from the annual report at December 31, 2025, approved by the Board of Directors. The company recorded organic growth in net sales of +2.4% and adjusted EBIT of +5.4%, despite a challenging operating environment, with organic growth in 24 markets across all geographies and all brand houses. Excluding the impact of the hurricane in Jamaica,...