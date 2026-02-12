Prosecco DOC: France is the world's third largest market

France is the world's third-largest market for Prosecco DOC. Recent consumer surveys, the full data of which will soon be made public, document this, showing a preference driven by the product's intrinsic value. This result is part of a global growth trend: in 2025, Prosecco DOC produced 667 million bottles (up 1.1% from 2024), with over 82% exported to over 160 countries across five continents.

The announcement came on the final day of Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris 2026, where the Prosecco DOC Consortium closed its participation, which saw 34 companies from the Veneto-Friuli region present in a 128 m2 exhibition space.

"Recent consumer surveys demonstrate how the international appeal of Prosecco DOC is the result of an intrinsic value recognized by even the most discerning palates," says Giancarlo Guidolin , president of the Prosecco DOC Protection Consortium. "This success, embraced with the utmost respect for the prestigious tradition of its French cousins and Champagne, highlights how Prosecco DOC has managed to carve out a significant niche for itself thanks to its distinctive identity, despite never having launched any specific promotional activities in France outside of its participation in the Paris Show."

The stand hosted seven co-exhibitors with dedicated stations—Cantina Montelliana, Cantine Borga, Salatin Vini, San Martino Vini, San Simone, Tenuta San Giorgio, and Vini La Delizia—while the institutional desk presented tastings of wines from 27 other producers.

Paris' participation is part of the "Road to the Games" strategy: as the Official Sparkling Wine of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, Prosecco DOC is currently taking centre stage in all Olympic venues for the entire duration of the event (6-22 February).