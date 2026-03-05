Masi Agricola closes 2025 with a loss

The Board of Directors of Masi Agricola, a company listed on Euronext Growth Milan and a leading Italian producer of premium wines, met yesterday. The company approved the draft financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, which saw the Group achieve revenues of €64.4 million, a 3.7% decrease from 2024 (exchange rates were a significant factor), and an increase in EBITDA to €7.1 million, compared to €6.7 million the previous year.

The EBIT was 1.7 million euros (1.8 million euros in 2024), while the bottom line closed with a loss of 1.4 million (it was 1.1 million in 2024).

Net financial debt remained substantially unchanged: 28.5 million euros (27.2 million euros at 31 December 2024).

"Beyond the many geopolitical, climate change, and socio-economic obstacles, 2025 has confirmed that consumers' general attitude toward wine has changed in a very short time: it's no longer enough to simply experience it and present it as a product. Therefore, it's the industry's job to enhance it in new ways, including as an emblem of a territory, understood in its landscape, history, and culture," said Sandro Boscaini , president of Masi Agricola.

"Masi has also played its part in 2025, following the precise strategic line of the Masi Wine Experience, with two new and significant openings: the multifunctional hub Monteleone21 in Valpolicella, dedicated to wine culture and tourism, which has attracted widespread interest even in just a few months, and the more recent Masi Wine Bar & Restaurant at Verona Airport. Both represent an ideal gateway to the Venetian regions and a way to enrich the brand with additional and increasingly distinctive meanings," concluded Boscaini .