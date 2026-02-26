Dr. Schär: 2025 turnover of €632 million

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Dr. Schär closed 2025 with a 1.3% increase in global revenue, reaching €632 million compared to €624 million in 2024. These results are supported by an integrated strategy based on internationalization, the consolidation of local production facilities, and investments in innovation. The company applies these principles throughout the value chain, from research to product development and production, with...