Italian ice cream is popular in Asia

Italian gelato continues to conquer the Asian market. According to the latest Economic Observatory of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in the first half of 2025, gelato exports to Asia increased by 72% compared to the same period in 2024, from 20 to 34.4 million euros. In East Asia alone, exports increased from 6.8 to 8.7 million euros, a 28% increase.

Globally, Italy remains the fourth largest ice cream exporter, after Germany, France, and Belgium, with a total value of €372 million, up 19% from €313 million in 2024. Furthermore, Asia now accounts for 9.2% of Italian exports, a 44% increase compared to the first half of last year.

As evidence of the growing interest in Italian gelato, Tonitto 1939, a producer of sugar-free, vegan, and high-protein sorbets and “special” gelato, will participate for the third consecutive year in Foodex, Asia's most important agri-food event, scheduled for March 10 to 13 in Tokyo (West Hall, Stand W3-W07).

The Ligurian company is already present in South Korea, the Philippines, and Taiwan, and aims to expand its presence in Asia, offering Tonitto-branded products and seeking new markets to consolidate. Participation in Foodex will be an opportunity to deepen business contacts in Japan, China, and Malaysia.

“Over the past two years, we've seen growing interest in premium Italian gelato: between 2024 and 2025, qualified business contacts generated at the fair increased by approximately 35%, with a particular focus on Japanese retail distributors and food service operators,” explains Simone Furlan , Export Sales Manager at Tonitto 1939. “Participation is part of a structured export development plan, which includes marketing investments in Asia amounting to 10% of the annual budget, adapting packaging and formats to local markets, and consolidating distribution partnerships.”

Tonitto 1939 aims to consolidate its presence in South Korea, a market already receptive to Italian gelato, and to finalize commercial agreements in Japan, with the goal of launching the first ongoing branded sales within the next 12 months. At the same time, the company is developing contacts in China, where the frozen dessert market is growing at an estimated 6% annually, and in Malaysia, a strategic hub for Southeast Asia where demand for quality Western products is steadily increasing.

"The Asian market currently offers us great growth potential. While it doesn't yet represent a significant proportion of total exports, contacts and interest in our products are growing rapidly," adds Furlan . "For 2026, our goal is to enter China and Japan and seize high-value opportunities in Malaysia and South Korea."