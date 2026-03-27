Roco Winery Acquires Domaine Lumineux Vineyards in Oregon

Roco Winery, a wholly owned subsidiary of Herita USA, continues its expansion into the renowned Dundee Hills wine region in Yamhill County, Oregon, USA, announcing the acquisition of the Domaine Lumineux vineyards.

The acquisition includes 60 acres of land on Hilltop Lane, including 40 acres of vineyards. Located in the heart of the Dundee Hills, Hilltop Lane is an idyllic and prestigious area, characterized by breathtaking views, rare natural beauty, and dotted with family-run wineries. It stands out as one of the most sought-after areas in the Willamette Valley wine region.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The property is located at an elevation of 650 to 850 feet and is less than two miles from where the first Pinot Noir vines were planted in Oregon in 1965. As a leading producer of sparkling wines in Oregon, as well as premium Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, this expansion will further strengthen Roco's presence in the renowned Chehalem Mountains, Yamhill-Carlton and Dundee Hills Avas. The Domaine Lumineux brand and its Newberg tasting room will continue to operate under the current ownership.

For the Marzotto family, owners of Herita Marzotto Wine Estates, this is the fourth investment in the super-premium Willamette Valley AVAs. Following the purchase of Roco in 2021, the group has continued to expand its presence in the region, purchasing vineyards in the Chehalem Mountains AVA in 2023 and Marsh Estate in the Yamhill-Carlton AVA in 2025. With this latest acquisition, Roco now boasts 44.5 productive hectares.

The acquisition of Domaine Lumineux will not be the only milestone for 2026: by the end of the year, the new Casa Roco will open to the public, a hospitality facility dedicated to the Roco brand and a selection of Italian wines from the Herita USA portfolio.

"This additional acquisition reaffirms our belief in the potential of the Willamette Valley and Oregon winemaking more broadly," commented Andrea Conzonato , CEO of Herita Marzotto Wine Estates. "On the one hand, market signals remain encouraging, especially for the sparkling wine category and for Pinot Noir; on the other, this significant acquisition grants Roco access to some of the finest sites in Dundee Hills, further strengthening our commitment to producing top-quality wines from Oregon's most renowned AVAs."