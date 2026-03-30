Italian wine brands, volumes growing

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Italian Wine Brands closed 2025 with "strong volume growth": overall, 158,682,000 bottles were sold, 3.65% more than in 2024. The Ho.Re.Ca channel alone closed the year with volumes up 9.6%, with 33 million bottles sold and revenues of over 63 million euros, 6.2% more than in 2024. Cash generation was "significant": sales revenues stood at 395.9 million euros (-1.5% compared to 2024), the gross operating...