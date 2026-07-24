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Dal Cin goes shopping in Spain
The winemaking company acquires Fusiòn Vìnica and relaunches its growth strategy on international markets
Dal Cin, a company specializing in applied research and the production of a full range of winemaking specialties (additives and processing aids), is consolidating its presence in Spain with the acquisition of Fusión Vínica, a Spanish company based in Haro, La Rioja. The company has been distributing Dal Cin products for several years and is currently present primarily in the regions of La Rioja, P...
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EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency