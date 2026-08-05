Rauscedo Winery: 75 years of tradition and connection to the Friuli territory

The Rauscedo Winery, founded in 1951, is currently a significant and well-established player in the northeastern Italian region of Friuli Venezia Giulia: the cooperative brings together over 300 winemaking families and cultivates approximately 2,000 hectares in the alluvial plain of the Grave region of Friuli.

This year, the winery celebrates its 75th anniversary, and as part of the celebrations, it presented its path toward renewal and its plans for the future.

Flavio Geretto, General Manager of Rauscedo Winery, outlines the cooperative’s vision for EFA News in this exclusive interview.

You have been the General Manager of Rauscedo Winery for a few months now. What were the first challenges you faced?

The first challenge was to get to know the people thoroughly and listen to them. The Rauscedo Winery is an organization with a rich history, built on expertise, values, and relationships forged over the years. Before introducing any changes, it is essential to understand what works and enhance it. At the same time, we began a process of aligning our goals, strengthening the dialogue among shareholders, employees, and the board of directors, because I believe that the best results come when everyone feels part of a shared vision.

The winery is aiming for an international presence. Which foreign markets will it focus on?

Internationalization is a strategic choice, but it must be approached methodically. We will continue to maintain our presence in markets where we are already well-established, such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Northern Europe, while also closely monitoring certain areas of Asia that offer promising growth prospects. At the same time, we want to remain open to all the opportunities the market has to offer, including in Italy. Alongside our sales efforts, it will be essential to develop a marketing strategy capable of showcasing our brand and, above all, our identity as a cooperative, which is a distinctive feature. Today, it is not enough to simply sell a wine, you have to tell the story of what it stands for: a region, a community, and a cooperative model that creates value.

I also believe it is increasingly important to build partnerships with other cooperatives, consortia, and local organizations, because only by working together as a system we can best promote Friuli and its outstanding products. Take, for example, DOC Friuli: it is a wine that, thanks to its pleasant drinkability and an alcohol content that is generally lower than that of other types, can tap into new consumer trends and seize interesting opportunities in international markets. Our task is to recognize these changes and seize these opportunities without losing our identity and the values that set us apart.

The wine industry is facing a systemic crisis due to lower consumption and trade tariffs. How is this situation being addressed?

It is a complex time that calls for clear thinking and the ability to adapt. Changes in consumption patterns and uncertainties related to international trade require strategic reflection. The response cannot be purely commercial: we must invest in quality, innovation, market diversification, and the ability to convey the authentic value of our wines. I believe that cooperatives have a key strength: the ability to work as a team and face even the most difficult challenges together. In this scenario, it is essential to continue investing in the value of the product and in building solid relationships with customers and markets.

How do you manage to give a historic brand like yours a fresh new look without losing its identity and tradition?

Innovation does not mean breaking with the past, but rather bringing it into the present. Our identity is a legacy built over more than 75 years of history, and it serves as our foundation. I believe that the first step toward innovation is simply to communicate better what we do. In Friuli, we have a strong work ethic, and we often tend to let our results speak for themselves. Though, communication doesn’t mean showing off: it means informing, sharing the value of our daily work, highlighting the dedication behind every bottle, the power of cooperation, and the quality we’re able to deliver. The more people know about these aspects, the more they understand the value of our brand. This is also where innovation comes in: improving communication, investing in processes and products, while keeping our values of quality, reliability, connection to the local area, and cooperative spirit intact.

The first Sustainability Report has been released. What results were achieved?

The Sustainability Report represents an important milestone because it quantifies a journey that the Rauscedo Winery has been pursuing for many years. We have highlighted the concrete actions we have taken in the environmental, social, and economic spheres, reaffirming our commitment to responsible resource management, people’s well-being, and support for the local community. We have also implemented new employee welfare measures, which will be detailed in the next edition of the Sustainability Report. It is a constantly evolving journey. For us, the Sustainability Report is not merely a reporting tool, but also an opportunity to assess our goals and guide future decisions. It is a journey that involves everyone who works with us, both within the company and in our relationships with external partners and stakeholders, so that sustainability becomes a concrete criterion in our daily decisions.

Winery Rauscedo is a major player in the region. How will it fit into the “Pordenone Capital of Culture 2027” initiative?

“Pordenone Italian Capital of Culture 2027” represents a great opportunity for the entire region and for Winery Rauscedo as well. We must be ready to welcome the visitors who will arrive, not limiting ourselves to commercial opportunities, but creating authentic experiences that showcase our region. Wine embodies culture, landscape, and identity, and can serve as the starting point for offering visitors a well-rounded experience. That’s why I believe it’s essential to work in synergy with other producers, cooperatives, and local organizations, creating shared initiatives that highlight all the region’s local excellence. It is through networking that we can leave a lasting impression on those who visit our region and transform a major event into an opportunity for sustainable development. In this sense, Pordenone 2027 can be an extraordinary opportunity not only to promote our wines but also to showcase the value of Friuli-Venezia Giulia through its people, its businesses, and its capacity for collaboration.