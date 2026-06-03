Terre Cevico celebrates Trebbiano

International, gastronomic, contemporary, sustainable. That is Trebbiano, an eclectic wine, simple and never boring, popular in its distribution, the “backbone” of Romagna viticulture, today, capable of capturing new consumer trends. Trebbiano was celebrated by Terre Cevico during an event held in the Alfonsine winery, attended by cooperative members, experts, winemakers, press, and enthusiasts. The event symbolically brought together land and sea, with Trebbiano served in its diverse and multifaceted versions — from Bollicine Romagnole to the still version, along with wine-based aperitifs — paired with seafood options featuring fish from the Adriatic, grilled by Cesenatico Cooperative Fishermen.

The day began with greetings from Alfonsine Mayor Riccardo Graziani, whom emphasized that Cevico is a “cooperative group with deep roots in our local community that also serves as a regional hub for the social impact it provides to the community”; Mirco Bagnari, territorial coordinator for the Ravenna province of Legacoop Romagna, emphasized how “cooperatives are able to address the challenges of the global market, so much so that Cevico now exports to over 90 countries worldwide”.

President Franco Donati commented on Terre Cevico’s Trebbiano project: “Until a few years ago, thinking about a project that focused on Trebbiano was an act of courage. We, along with our membership, believed in it, and the results are encouraging. I believe it is our duty as entrepreneurs and cooperative managers to understand new consumer trends and develop a response to today’s young people, who will be tomorrow’s consumers. The goal is to produce, communicate, and internationalize Trebbiano, and be proud of it.”

Paolo Galassi, General Manager of Terre Cevico, reviewed the market trend and the evolution of Trebbiano consumption. “Until 2001, packaged Trebbiano produced less than 700,000 liters, today, we’ve reached over 9 million. Its promotion began many years ago with the conventional wine project in brick format, which later evolved into organic Trebbiano and other formats, with a growing presence in other markets. Our leadership in this product category, which saw the Trebbiano IGT denomination, under the Sancrispino brand, evolve into an organic wine version, already attracted the attention of major retailers. Trebbiano’s success lies in its eclectic nature, as it can be produced in various styles (still, sparkling, mixology) and packaging”.

The market response in exports and the Italian restaurant business has been positive. “Regarding exports,” Galassi continued, “I’ll cite two examples from countries culturally distant from our tradition: in the last 12 months, in Japan alone, we’ve sold 1 million bottles of sparkling wine, and even the sparkling wines sold in Sweden, through a project dedicated to a single customer, are staying at the same level. Italy is currently experiencing significant growth in the restaurant sector; we’re currently selling 800,000 bottles of this wine category, with an 8% growth rate.”

Giovanni Solaroli, journalist, professor, and AIS communicator, author of the book “Trebbiano. A Universal History” (Il Ponte Vecchio Editore), provided an overview of the grape variety: Trebbiano Romagnolo is the most widespread variety in Romagna, with 14,000 hectares under cultivation, equal to 50% of the region’s total area of 28,000 hectares.

Terre Cevico stands out in this landscape with its 3,616 hectares of vineyards in Romagna (90% Trebbiano), 992 members including winemakers and associated wineries, and a consolidated turnover (2024/25) of €213.2 million. Cevico ranks ninth among the 12 top players in Italian wine, with the best performance in terms of turnover growth of +3.4%.