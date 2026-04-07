Asti DOCG is Piedmontese wine of 2026

The Regional Council has chosen Asti DOCG as the Piedmontese Wine of the Year 2026. It will therefore be the ambassador accompanying promotional initiatives aimed at the general public and professionals, such as fairs, exchanges, presentations, and institutional events dedicated to certified quality agri-food products that can boast the "Piemonte Is – Eccellenza Piemonte" brand.

As Regional President Alberto Cirio points out, "With an annual production of 100 million bottles, 90% of which are exported, Asti DOCG, in its two varieties—Asti and Moscato d'Asti—is the most popular Piedmontese wine worldwide. For this reason, it can represent a powerful driving force for promoting Piedmontese agri-food products, which, thanks to their qualitative characteristics, production methods, history, and connection to their respective growing and processing areas, offer high added value and are a fundamental part of our economy and our exports."

Councilor for Agriculture and Food Paolo Bongioanni emphasizes that "Piedmont is vigorously working to bridge the historic gap between its excellent agri-food sector, which alone accounts for 20% of Italy's certified-quality production, and an image that still doesn't do justice to its potential. Linking Piedmont's image with its most exported wine worldwide is certainly a great resource for setting in motion that virtuous cycle capable of connecting producers and supply chains, opening up new markets, consumption, and tourism, and developing new growth opportunities for our region."

The Asti DOCG Wine of the Year 2026 will be officially presented on Monday, April 13th at Vinitaly. On the same day, a new cocktail made with Asti DOCG and Vermouth di Torino PGI will be launched. A contest to choose the name will be launched on the Instagram page @piemonteis_eccellenzapiemonte.

In 1967, Asti wine was among the first to be awarded the Controlled Designation of Origin (DOP), the pinnacle of Italian wine quality at the time. The Asti DOCG designation, recognized in 1993, is made from the Moscato Bianco grape variety grown in 51 municipalities in the provinces of Asti, Alessandria, and Cuneo (subzones: Santa Vittoria d'Alba, Strevi, and Canelli – DOCG since 2023) on a total of nearly 10,000 hectares.

With an unmistakable aromatic flavor, two styles of wine are produced: Asti Spumante and Moscato d'Asti. The Asti Spumante production process involves storing the grape juice at zero degrees Celsius until it is ready to be made sparkling. The secondary fermentation can be done using the "Martinotti" method, in large containers capable of holding the pressure, or the "classic method," with secondary fermentation in the bottle. Moscato d'Asti differs from Asti Spumante in its production process, which stops fermentation when it reaches an alcohol content of approximately 5% vol., and uses a lower pressure, making it a sparkling wine with an unmistakable liveliness.