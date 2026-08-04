Compagnia del Gusto arrives in the UK market

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Made in Italy wine is strengthening its presence across the Channel with Compagnia del Gusto's acquisition of Jascots Wine Merchants. The transaction will be carried out through its UK subsidiary CDGH UK and will also include Jascots' administrative team and sales force. Closing is expected by October 2026.In parallel with the acquisition of Jascots Wine Merchants, Compagnia del Gusto has signed a...