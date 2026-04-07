Crédit Agricole finances Roncadin pizzas

Crédit Agricole Italia has provided a €20 million ESG-Linked Loan to Roncadin SB, a leading company in the high-quality frozen food sector, to support the Group's investment plan for the 2026-2029 four-year period. "The main feature of the loan is the inclusion of a reward mechanism, linked to the assessment of sustainability performance through the periodic measurement of the ESG Score," according to a company statement.

With this transaction, Crédit Agricole Italia reaffirms its mission as a local bank attentive to the dynamics of the Italian business community, supporting a company economically rooted in the Friuli region. "The financing is part of a long-term strategy aimed at promoting businesses that maintain deep roots in their communities," the statement continues.

For Crédit Agricole Italia, supporting Roncadin means "investing in a solid, family-run, and forward-looking business model capable of generating shared value and employment." Roncadin, which operates as a Benefit Corporation, has a shareholding structure entirely attributable to the Roncadin family (100% of the share capital) through the holding company Kanada SpA, with the aim of ensuring continuity of values and management focused on organic development and innovation.