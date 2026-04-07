Piacenza's cured meats are making a splash in the heart of Paris

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Piacenza PDO cured meats are once again conquering the hearts of Paris. During "The Italian Show," the international event organized by I Love Italian Food, held in Paris recently, Coppa Piacentina, Salame Piacentino, and Pancetta Piacentina were the undisputed stars of the show at the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Center, coinciding with the "Parizza" and "Sandwich & Snack Show" trade shows. The...