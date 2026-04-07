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CLARA MOSCHINI

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Piacenza's cured meats are making a splash in the heart of Paris

Tastings and show cooking as part of the "I Love Italian Food" event

Piacenza PDO cured meats are once again conquering the hearts of Paris. During "The Italian Show," the international event organized by I Love Italian Food, held in Paris recently, Coppa Piacentina, Salame Piacentino, and Pancetta Piacentina were the undisputed stars of the show at the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Center, coinciding with the "Parizza" and "Sandwich & Snack Show" trade shows. The...

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EFA News - European Food Agency
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