Fileni: double-digit growth in 2025

In terms of economic sustainability, in 2025 the Fileni Group recorded growth across all key economic and financial indicators, "confirming the integration of industrial development, innovation, and environmental and social responsibility," according to a statement. Specifically, in the 2025 financial year, the Fileni Group increased its turnover, recording consolidated revenues of €680 million, an 11% increase compared to the €612 million of the previous year.

The Fileni Group is a leading player in the national poultry sector. Founded in 1965 by Giovanni Fileni, the Group is headquartered in Cingoli (in the province of Macerata). With its brands—Fileni, Fileni BIO, and Club dei Galli—widely distributed across large-scale retail, traditional trade, and Ho.Re.Ca. channels, the company is today a benchmark for Italian consumers.

The Poultry Division (white meat), the Group's largest, benefited in particular from both market factors and its distinctive animal welfare and sustainability strategy, with the adoption, effective May 12, 2025, of the European Chicken Commitment (ECC) criteria for all its own-brand chicken products. These criteria aim to raise animal welfare standards on farms through the use of slower-growing breeds and lower stocking densities, the inclusion of environmental enrichment, natural light, and third-party inspections.

The Group's other Business Units, the Egg Division, the Livestock Sector for the sale of feed to third parties, and the Organic Red Meat BU, also recorded positive performances, up compared to the previous year.

The Group's EBITDA for the 2025 financial year amounted to approximately €35 million, up from €30 million in the 2024 financial year. This was driven by a positive market environment in terms of demand and value, the Group's strategic positioning in products and channels with higher added value and distinct from the competition, and ongoing investments aimed at improving efficiency. During 2025, the Fileni Group also made over €20 million in investments focused on technological innovation and supply chain sustainability.

At the same time, Fileni has obtained the Uni/PdR 125:2022 Certification for gender equality for the entire Fileni Platform, consisting of the Fileni Group and the processing, slaughtering, and packaging company Carni Sca.

The certification, which involved the 11 companies on the Platform, is the result of a governance process that included, among other things, the creation of a Steering Committee and a Gender Equality Team, as well as the approval of new anti-harassment regulations and updated HR procedures. A digital platform was also activated for anonymous reporting of any discrimination or harassment, ensuring transparency and safety for all employees.