Amadori: Growing Numbers in 2025

The Amadori Group closed the 2025 financial year with solid profitability and results in line with the objectives of its Strategic Plan, strengthening its position at the top of the Italian agri-food sector. In 2025, the Group recorded consolidated revenues of €1,829 million, up from €1,721 million in 2024, and an EBITDA of €195 million, up from €148.5 million in 2024, representing a margin on revenues that exceeded the 10% threshold.

The company explains, "The results demonstrate the validity of our strategic vision and business model, built on the centrality of production chains and the evolution of our protein offering. 2025 was a year of consolidation of the Group's positioning as "The Italian Protein Company," with a broad and diversified product portfolio based on animal and plant-based protein sources, sourced from controlled supply chains, and characterized by service and quality that meet the needs of customers and consumers."

"2025 has significantly accelerated the evolution of our production structure, in line with our Strategic Plan, generating revenue growth accompanied by balanced volume growth. The investments made during the year have allowed us to expand plant capacity and, at the same time, innovate existing industrial processes. Our goal is to become an increasingly sustainable and innovative protein company and strengthen our leadership along the entire supply chain, combining production efficiency and financial solidity," commented Denis Amadori , CEO of the Group.

Strategic investments totaled €87 million in 2025, an increase over the previous year. The growth and development plan focused on expanding production capacity and enhancing the technological efficiency of existing assets. These include the new primary logistics platform in Cesena, a strategic project with a high level of innovation, with an investment of €62 million.

The plan will continue through 2026 and 2028 with an additional investment of approximately €330 million to consolidate supply chains, focusing on animal welfare, increase production capacity, and support efficiency through investments in technology and increasingly ESG-focused practices.

Thanks to the work of nearly 9,500 women and men, all active in Italy, the Group's supply chain includes 19 production sites and approximately 800 farms, both directly managed and under agreement, for the production of a wide, high-quality offering: "white" proteins (poultry), "yellow" (eggs and egg products), "pink" (pork, including through the Lenti brand) and "green" (legume-based, through the Amadori veggy line and the Unconventional 100% Vegetale brand, which became part of the Group's architecture in May 2026).

With a market share of approximately 30% in the poultry sector, "Il Campese" stands out as the flagship company, achieving excellent results in both volumes and revenue, confirming its position as Italy's leading free-range chicken supplier and Europe's second. This highly successful company celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2026.