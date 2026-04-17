Florentine steak seeks EU recognition

Europe, we know, has decided: the word "bistecca" belongs to real meat. Last March, remember, the European Parliament ruled that terms related to gastronomic tradition can no longer be used for plant-based or laboratory products (see EFA News ). In this favorable climate, the Accademia della Fiorentina and Toscana Promozione Turistica have signed a memorandum of understanding, as part of the Vetrina Toscana project, to strengthen the defense of the Bistecca alla Fiorentina, one of Italy's most beloved and recognizable dishes.

Already listed among Italy's Traditional Agri-Food Products since 2020, Fiorentina is now aiming for European recognition as a Traditional Specialty Guaranteed: the application was submitted in 2023 and official submission to Brussels is awaited.

A further step forward is the memorandum of understanding signed yesterday afternoon at the Tuscany Region stand at Vinitaly. Stefania Saccardi, President of the Tuscany Regional Council, was also present at the signing.

The agreement between the Accademia della Fiorentina and Toscana Promozione Turistica was born with a clear goal: to showcase the Bistecca alla Fiorentina not just as a dish, but as an authentic expression of a culture, a region, and a deeply rooted artisanal know-how. It aims to strengthen the protection, promotion, and dissemination of the Bistecca alla Fiorentina. The initiative aims to enhance a tradition rooted in the quality of local livestock, the expertise of butchers, and the art of grilling.

The two entities will work side by side to promote the steak in a wide variety of contexts, from communications to trade fairs, from cultural events to collaborations with the media, while at the same time valorising the places where this excellence is born and served: the shops and restaurants of Vetrina Toscana.

There will also be plenty of space to celebrate the art of the Beccai, the great Tuscan butchery tradition, the custodian and interpreter of this product. All this with a broader focus: educating people about quality nutrition, promoting Tuscan hospitality, and bringing Fiorentina—and with it the Tuscan identity—to the forefront of the Italian and international food and wine scene.

"With this agreement, we are reinforcing a clear vision: the Florentine steak is not just a product, but a symbol of Tuscan identity that must be protected and promoted, as well as a vehicle for promotion," commented Leonardo Marras , Councilor for Economy, Tourism, and Agriculture for the Tuscany Region. "The European Parliament's decision confirms the right path we've taken, reiterating that defending traditional designations is a battle that must be fought to protect consumers and supply chains. By including the steak in the Vetrina Toscana portfolio, we are choosing to invest in a strategy that combines promotion and concrete support for operators, with the support of the Accademia della Fiorentina and Toscana Promozione Turistica. Defending the Fiorentina means defending tradition, work, the region, and quality."

Francesco Tapinassi , director of Toscana Promozione Turistica, adds: "Tuscany is one of the most beloved food and wine destinations in the world, and the Florentine steak is an important ambassador for this. Collaborating to promote it means investing in quality tourism, capable of expressing the authenticity of our region."

Giovanni Brajon , president of the Fiorentina Academy, concludes: "We continue to carefully monitor how Bistecca alla Fiorentina is presented and communicated, because such an important name deserves respect. Those who don't follow the codified recipe or use inappropriate names like "Florentine steak" risk confusing consumers and diminishing the value of a product that is much more than a dish: it is part of our identity and our history."