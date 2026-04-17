Vinitaly, positive results despite the wars

The 58th edition of Vinitaly concluded at Veronafiere: 4,000 companies in a fully booked exhibition center and 90,000 overall attendees, 26% of whom came from 135 countries (five more than in 2025).

"We are satisfied," explains Veronafiere President Federico Bricolo , "because in an international context marked by complex geopolitical dynamics, which significantly impact the flow and mobility of operators to major European trade fairs, the result achieved is anything but predictable."

"The confirmed attendance of over 1,000 top buyers from over 70 countries, selected and hosted in collaboration with ITA Agenzia along with other profiled operators, demonstrates the event's ability to attract qualified demand and ensure high market representation," adds Bricolo . "The fair thus establishes itself as an infrastructure supporting the sector's internationalization, capable of fostering high-value meetings, accelerating entry into foreign markets, and concretely supporting the competitiveness of Italian wine."

"The presence of consolidated markets like the United States, Canada, and Europe," Bricolo concludes, "along with areas with high development potential, including Mercosur with Brazil and India, Australia, and Africa, contributes to creating an ecosystem geared toward generating new trade relationships and development opportunities."

Among the consolidated markets present in Verona are Germany, North America (USA and Canada), Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Scandinavian countries (Sweden, Norway and Denmark), Poland and Austria, testifying to the solidity of the main reference basins of demand for Italian wine.

Among the most promising regions, the top 10 markets with the greatest potential include China, Brazil, Australia, Mexico, South Korea, Thailand, the Baltic Republics (Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia), Serbia, and Singapore, highlighting a progressive strengthening of the presence in high-growth regions. Interest is also growing from Africa, with South Africa, Tanzania, Nigeria, and Angola, while in Asia, Japan and Vietnam stand out for their dynamism and attention to Made in Italy labels. Among the newcomers, Ukraine also stands out, with a large and qualified presence of buyers.

For Vinitaly and the City, 50,000 tasting tokens were registered. Furthermore, the project continues its regional development through its traveling format: after Calabria, it will stop in the Marche region, in Ancona, this fall. This initiative leverages the off-site event as a lever to engage diverse regions and audiences, contributing to the construction of an integrated system that engages and fosters dialogue with end consumers, especially young people.

The event's program included nearly 100 events, including tastings and conferences, in addition to thousands of initiatives organized directly at the stands by companies, regions, and consortia. Among the main innovations were the development of NoLo - Vinitaly Experience, the strengthening of Xcellent Spirits, and the consolidation of Vinitaly Tourism, which is increasingly integrated into the event's offering.

Vinitaly also confirms its position as a reference platform for dialogue between the supply chain and institutions, at both the national and European levels.

Among the key events, the Wine Table brought together the industry, addressing strategic issues ranging from exports to the new CMO, and production dynamics and consumption. This role further strengthens the event's role as a hub for synthesis and direction for the sector's development.

Vinitaly thus confirms its role as an institutional reference point, with the participation, for the second time on an official visit, of European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Christophe Hansen , President of the Chamber of Deputies Lorenzo Fontana , and, for the third time, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni . Also present were the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry Francesco Lollobrigida , the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Vice President of the Council Antonio Tajani , the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso , the Minister of Tourism Gianmarco Mazzi on his first official appearance, and the President of ITA Agenzia Matteo Zoppas , a partner in implementing the incoming plan for foreign operators.



The 59th edition of Vinitaly will be held at Veronafiere from 11 to 14 April 2027.



