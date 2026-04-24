Macfrut closes with buyers see double-digit growth

Macfrut closes its 43rd edition, further confirming its position as a key event for the global fruit and vegetable supply chain. The three-day event at the Rimini Expo Centre paints an extremely solid picture: the event saw an increase in visitors, with a marked acceleration on the international front, with a more than 12% increase in buyers (from over 80 countries) and international visitors.

This success is the result of a unique format that brings together 1,400 exhibitors and a widespread network of themed halls and dynamic areas. This achievement was also made possible by the synergy with institutional partners: special thanks go to the ICE Agency for its extraordinary collaboration, which allowed us to so effectively develop the presence of foreign markets, bringing delegations from every continent to Rimini. Thanks also go to AICS (Italian Agency for Development Cooperation) for the commitment of Italian development cooperation to sustainable agriculture.

Among the many initiatives during the Fair are high-profile scientific conferences on the entire supply chain with leading international experts, while the Macfrut–Nomisma Fruit and Vegetable Observatory was announced during the inauguration. The presence of Italian large-scale retail trade is noteworthy, with renewed participation next year.

The 2026 edition projects the event toward new global frontiers. "For next year, we've already presented many new features, starting with a new layout that will make it more accessible for visitors and buyers, and more effective for exhibitors themselves," says Patrizio Neri , president of Cesena Fiera, organizer of Macfrut. "We're also thrilled with the visitor response and the fair's growing international appeal."

“I can announce,” Neri continues, “that we are now in the final stages of signing a strategic agreement to promote the pre-harvest sector with the trade fair organizer Informa and its Growtech event, a world leader in the pre-harvest sector.”

The 44th edition of Macfrut has already been scheduled for next year: the fair will be held from 20 to 22 April 2027.