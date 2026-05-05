Anuga Select Brazil: seventh edition sets a record

Anuga Select Brazil has concluded its seventh edition: the leading trade show in the food sector has welcomed more than 14,000 visitors, including major national and international buyers, connecting companies from 96 countries with over 550 brands in a strategic environment for negotiations, partnerships, and market expansion. Beni Piatetzky, Managing Director of Koelnmesse Brazil, the trade show organizer affirms that “Anuga Select Brazil is the only event in the country that brings together the entire food and beverage sector in a democratic way, opening new doors for market access, internationalization, and real expansion opportunities.”

During the event, experts, executives, and chefs shared practical and strategic knowledge, connecting market trends, innovation, and real-world application in both industry and retail. The large-scale matchmaking initiative generated approximately BRL 150 million in business, with the participation of over 300 companies, equivalent to 60% of the exhibiting brands. In total, nearly 3,000 meetings were held with 120 major buyers from Brazil and abroad.

Among the key highlights of Anuga Select Brazil 2026 was the strong investment in sensory experiences and unconventional products, such as chocolate brownies with bacon, beverages with “bursting pearls,” and 3D-shaped ice creams replicating foods like coxinha and hamburgers in real size. At the same time, practical and functional solutions gained traction, such as instant purées containing 25g of whey protein per serving.

“This health-driven trend has become one of the event’s core pillars, reflecting a global shift toward more conscious consumption,” said Piatetzky. “Products with reduced sugar, plant-based alternatives, functional foods, and gut-health-focused solutions gained prominence in a market driven by new generations and already showing a 4.6% increase in consumption of wellness-oriented categories in Brazil. Innovations such as anti-inflammatory coffees and probiotic beverages further demonstrate the evolution of the industry’s portfolio.”

Throughout the fair, visitors were encouraged to donate food as a way to raise awareness about world hunger, which has resulted in more than 2.6 tons of food collected, 40% more than in the previous edition. The food will be distributed to social institutions and then it will be given to families in vulnerable situations.