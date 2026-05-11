Tuttofood opens with 5,000 brands present

Food&Drink Europe, Eda (European Dairy Association), Arepo (Association of European Regions for Products of Origin), Aim (Association des Industries de Marque), Copa-Cogeca: international acronyms representing the most important food & beverage supply chains have chosen to be partners of Tuttofood 2026, confirming the perception of a global food fair, capable of competing on equal terms with historic world leaders, a reputation that the Milanese event has acquired in just two editions organized by Fiere di Parma.

Of the approximately 5,000 brands exhibiting at Tuttofood 2026, including both group and individual stands, approximately 1,500 are from abroad—from 80 countries to be precise—and will undoubtedly be a major focus for the 100,000 trade visitors already pre-accredited for the event, which opens Monday, May 11, at the Milan Rho Fiera exhibition center. International exhibitors therefore account for 30% of the total, confirming Fiere di Parma's initial estimates of a 20% growth over 2025. A significant finding is the qualitative and quantitative growth in exhibitors from several regions, including newcomers such as Algeria, South Korea, India, Libya, the Basque Country, Sri Lanka, and Uzbekistan. Confirmations from the MENA region remain positive, with only one cancellation from Saudi Export due to the war, while attendance from the Middle East has increased compared to last year's edition. For the Latam area, exhibitors from Argentina, Chile, Cuba, Ecuador, and Mexico have confirmed their participation.

Pre-accreditation is also growing for the 2028 edition. A dedicated tour is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, for 50 representatives of foreign companies and TPOs, who have requested to visit Tuttofood 2026 ahead of the 2028 edition, attracted by the event's already established international profile. They will be welcomed by Fiere di Parma for a "taste" of a fair where food is no longer just a product, commodity, or language, but rather quality of life, nutritional culture, health care, and social, environmental, and corporate sustainability. Just think of the 250 events scheduled that comprehensively address all these aspects, and the Food Manifesto, the policy document for the future of food, which will be signed at the fair.

Over 1,200 accredited journalists, 10% of whom were international, were sent by leading specialized editorial teams in food & beverage, food service, mixology, leisure, logistics, services, infrastructure, and even economics, from Europe to Asia, Canada, and South America.

4,000 top buyers, selected from among the international leaders in food retail and food service, are already arriving in Milan from around a hundred countries, "hunting" for suppliers, ideas, and new business areas.

Among the confirmed buyer delegations, those from Japan, South Korea, Canada, the USA, Brazil, and France deserve special attention. These regions are expected to be of great interest both for exports of our national food and drink production and for the global growth of the sector, as confirmed by the findings of ICE-Agenzia, a strategic partner of Fiere di Parma in facilitating the incoming of top buyers and stakeholders through its foreign offices.