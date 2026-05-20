Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, record export

Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI continues to be one of the most powerful symbols of Made in Italy worldwide, a product that combines centuries-old tradition, cultural value, and international economic impact. This was discussed at the annual meeting of the Consortium for the Protection of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI, where production, supply chain, and global markets were reviewed. The UNESCO nomination for the "Tradition of Balsamic Vinegar: Sociality, Art of Know-How, and Popular Culture of Modena and Reggio Emilia" was relaunched.

The numbers

Total annual production ranges between 93 and 95 million liters. The certified supply chain includes 59 vinegar producers, 165 must and wine vinegar producers, and 2,400 farms cultivating 14,000 hectares of vineyards. Overall, the Consortium represents 83% of certified production, a figure that underscores the Consortium's central role in protecting and promoting authentic products.

Export and international markets

Internationally, over 93% of production is exported and distributed to over 130 countries. The value of exports exceeds €380 million in production, with an estimated consumer value of approximately €1 billion. Compared to 2024, and despite the challenging economic climate, exports increased by 2.57%. Over 50% of exports are outside Europe: the most important markets historically are the USA, Germany, and France, with growth seen in recent years in Asia, driven by South Korea and Japan.

Production and supply chain

The supply chain demonstrates remarkable resilience in a complex international context, characterized by geopolitical tensions and transport instability. The critical situation in the Strait of Hormuz and pressures on energy and logistics costs have highlighted the importance of controlling trade routes and diversifying outlet markets, ensuring continuity in global distribution and economic stability for companies in the sector.

“Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI is not just a product, it is one of the strongest symbols of Made in Italy in the world, ranking first among all Italian PDO and PGI products in terms of export share,” said Cesare Mazzetti , president of the Consortium for the Protection of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI. “Our supply chain not only combines quality and tradition, but also represents a sustainable and strategic economic model, capable of withstanding global tensions and strengthening the international reputation of Italian products.”

Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida addressed the Assembly with a video message: "With the Meloni Government, we have implemented a strategic vision and unprecedented investments to support Italy's agri-food excellence. Over €16 billion in three years has been allocated to production, protection, and promotion, with €1.2 million dedicated to making companies more sustainable and targeted actions to combat Italian-sounding products. We work as a system of Italy, and no one can stop us."

Protection of Made in Italy

Protecting Geographical Indications is strategic for the international competitiveness of Italian companies. The global phenomenon of "Italian Sounding" trademarks, estimated at over €120 billion (more than double Italy's actual exports), demonstrates the crucial importance of protecting product authenticity. According to The European House – Ambrosetti, effective counteraction could increase the potential of Italian agri-food exports from the current €70 billion to €126 billion. In 2025, thanks to the Consortium's online monitoring, 45% of 1,055 links analyzed were corrected or removed, protecting the authentic trademark internationally.

“Protecting our Geographical Indications does not only mean defending the history and quality of the products, but also guaranteeing concrete economic benefits for businesses and territories – added Mazzetti – The Balsamic Vinegar supply chain demonstrates how authenticity can be transformed into economic resilience, employment and international growth”.

Cultural value and UNESCO route

The UNESCO nomination for "The Balsamic Vinegar Tradition: Social Relations, Art of Know-How, and Popular Culture of Modena and Reggio Emilia" is supported by a large regional committee, which includes the Consortium for the Protection of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, the Consortium for the Protection of Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena DOP, the Consortium for the Protection of Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Reggio Emilia DOP, the Consortium for Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, the Confraternity of Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Reggio Emilia, the Emilia-Romagna Region, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, and the Ministry of Culture.

"The UNESCO nomination represents a fundamental project for the international recognition of balsamic vinegar culture. It is not only a historical and cultural symbol, but also an economic asset for Italy, capable of generating development and employment in the region," concluded Mazzetti .

The initiative highlights how Geographical Indications are a strategic asset for Italian businesses and the promotion of local areas, strengthening the global perception of Made in Italy as synonymous with quality, tradition, and innovation.