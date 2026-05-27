Maschio Gaspardo opens in the United States

Maschio Gaspardo, an international agricultural machinery manufacturing group, has opened its first Full Line Store in North America in Elburn, Illinois, in partnership with Roc-Pit Equipment LLC. The new flagship store is the fifth in the Group's global Full Line Store network, following the openings in León, Spain; Voklo–Šenčur, Slovenia; and Mortara and Alife, Italy. The Group has been present in the United States since the 1980s and since 2004 through Maschio Gaspardo North America Inc., headquartered in DeWitt, Iowa.

The Full Line Store introduces a new distribution model for agricultural equipment: a format that only a true full liner can offer. It is a completely single-brand dealership designed to give farmers access to the entire Maschio Gaspardo range for every phase of the agronomic cycle: soil preparation, seeding, fertilization, crop protection, greens maintenance, and haymaking.

Expert advice, product training, original spare parts, and a fully equipped workshop for technical assistance are combined in a single facility, with a specialized team ready to support every phase of farming. This approach represents an evolution in the agricultural equipment industry. Multi-brand distribution has long been the dominant model, but the Full Line Store offers farmers a more comprehensive and integrated experience, combining product expertise, technical assistance, and support within a dedicated and specialized space.

It's a format that works because the Campodarsego company in the province of Padua covers all phases of the agronomic cycle: it's precisely the breadth of the range that gives the model its value. The choice of Elbum is no coincidence: the American "Corn Belt" is one of the most productive agricultural areas in the world. Here, large farms operate within very narrow seasonal windows and require reliable machinery, readily available spare parts, and rapid assistance from skilled technicians. In this context, Maschio Gaspardo has chosen to strengthen its presence in North America, further aligning itself with the farmers and operational needs of the Midwest.

The dedication ceremony was hosted by Max Armstrong , a well-known American agricultural broadcaster, and saw the participation of Elburn Mayor Jeffrey D. Walter , who underlined the significance of the investment for the local community and the local economy.

From day one, Roc-Pit chose to operate as a dealer for the Padua-based company, building its business around a single-brand commitment and a business model based on in-depth product knowledge and long-term relationships with customers in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa and other Midwest territories.

The Elburn store is a modern and functional facility, designed to serve professional agricultural businesses. It features approximately 1,700 square meters of covered space dedicated to display areas, spare parts, service, storage, and offices. Seven specialists work full-time at the store, providing comprehensive support in all areas: sales, spare parts, after-sales service, and administration.





"With this store," explains Mirco Maschio , president of Maschio Gaspardo, "a new era of direct partnerships with American farmers begins. The United States is one of the most important agricultural markets in the world, and this is the company's commitment to being present not only commercially, but as a genuine, long-term partner for every farmer who works there."

Andrea Maschio , president of Maschio Holding Spa, adds: "The Full Line Store model reflects the Group's belief that technology and service must go hand in hand—a machine without the support structure that holds it is only half the answer. At Elburn, farmers will find both."

During the ceremony, guests received an exclusive preview of an ongoing project. As part of a joint venture with LYNX AG, an American company specializing in large strip-till machines, Maschio Gaspardo is developing a new large-format, high-speed precision planter, designed and manufactured in the United States for the operating conditions of the North American market. Initial prototypes are already being tested in the Midwest. Roc-Pit Equipment is an active partner in the development process: Dale Pitstick is making his approximately 2,400-hectare farm available for field testing and is directly contributing to the machine's development.

The project is the result of a collaboration between Italian and American engineers, agronomists, and designers. European precision planting technology and American agronomic expertise combine. A preview of the machine will be on display at the Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa, in September 2026.

"The United States," says Luigi De Puppi , CEO of Maschio Gaspardo Spa, "is a key market in the Group's 2026-2030 growth strategy. The Full Line Store reflects our long-term commitment to American agriculture and our desire to build an increasingly solid presence in North America."

"From the beginning, I chose to build Roc-Pit around a single brand: Maschio Gaspardo," concludes Dale Pitstick , founder of Roc-Pit Equipment. "Corn Belt farmers can't afford downtime. They need equipment, parts, and support they can count on every season. This store was designed to offer exactly that, with a team that knows the equipment and understands how our customers work."