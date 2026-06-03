EU approves €54 million in state aid for Spanish agriculture

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The Commission has approved €54 million in State aid for Spain to support agricultural businesses affected by rising fuel prices caused by the Middle East crisis. The scheme was approved under the Middle East State aid Temporary Framework (METSAF), adopted by the Commission on April 29, 2026. The scheme covers diesel price increases from the end of March to the end of June and will remain in force u...