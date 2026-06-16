Grana Padano takes center stage at Taste of London

Grana Padano PDO and Prosecco DOC will once again take center stage in London at Taste of London 2026, scheduled for June 17 to 21 in Regent's Park, as part of the European project “Cheers and Cheese to EU”.

One of the most anticipated events of London's gastronomic summer, Taste of London brings together restaurants, chefs, producers, and brands from the world of food and drink for five days, offering an international showcase for new restaurant trends and taste experiences.

Participation is part of "Cheers&Cheese to EU," a three-year information and promotion project co-financed by the European Union and promoted by the Grana Padano Protection Consortium and Next Generation Pro, an association of Prosecco DOC producers.

The goal is to promote two excellent denomination products: Grana Padano DOP, the most consumed DOP cheese in the world, and Prosecco DOC, an iconic Italian sparkling wine.

During the event, visitors will be able to enjoy an experience dedicated to Italian agri-food excellence, with tastings, masterclasses, cooking demonstrations, and interactive sessions designed to showcase the quality, certified origin, versatility, and culture of these two products.

Leading the program will be chef Danilo Cortellini , with cooking shows and dishes dedicated to contemporary Italian cuisine, and wine expert Neil Phillips, who will lead guided tastings and masterclasses on pairings between the different ages of Grana Padano PDO and the types of Prosecco DOC. The calendar will also feature special guests from the international gastronomic and digital scene, including Nina Parker , Verna Gao , Gaetano Farucci , Stefano Di Giosia , Francesco Mattana and Angelo Coassin .

Quizzes, blind tastings, sensory games, and entertainment will make the experience even more engaging, offering the public an authentic immersion in the values of Made in Italy: taste, conviviality, tradition, and innovation.

"Bringing Grana Padano PDO and Prosecco DOC to Taste of London means expressing, through taste, an authentic part of our identity. It's a precious opportunity to share with the British public the value of European designations: origin, traceability, quality, and connection to the territory," says Stefano Berni , general director of the Grana Padano Protection Consortium.