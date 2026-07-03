Lactalis invests 50 million in Germany

Lactalis Germany is investing approximately €50 million to "significantly expand" the production capacity of its dairy plant in Neuburg, Bavaria, thus strengthening its position in the German fresh dairy market and supporting its long-term growth plans.

The expansion project, centered on Neuburger Milchwerke, a key production site within the Lactalis Germany manufacturing network, involves the construction of a new single-story production building spanning approximately 5.5 hectares. Operations at the new facility are scheduled to begin in August/September 2026 and will significantly increase the site's production capacity. By 2030, the expanded facility is estimated to produce approximately 40,000 tons of quark and 104,000 tons of whey annually.

Overall, the site's annual production volume is expected to reach approximately 308,000 tons, with a total raw material input of approximately 314,000 tons. Production will be continuous, three shifts, seven days a week, creating approximately 70 new jobs at the plant.

The investment underscores Lactalis Germany's commitment to expanding its fresh dairy business and strengthens the Neuburg site's role as one of the company's high-capacity production hubs.

In 2025, Lactalis Germany generated sales of €1.3 billion, ranking among the top 10 dairy companies in Germany. The company collects approximately 792 million liters of milk annually from 1,391 farmers and employs approximately 1,300 people at six production sites across the country.

The Neuburg expansion is intended to support the company's continued growth strategy while increasing production capacity to meet demand for its core fresh dairy portfolio.