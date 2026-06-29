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La Doria acquires 100% of Solana
The target is specialized in tomato processing
La Doria has signed, with Eight Holding One S.à rl (an investment vehicle held by funds managed by Xenon Private Equity) and with the minority shareholder, a purchase and sale agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Solana Società Agricola SpA and, indirectly, of its subsidiaries Suncan SpA and Desco SpA.The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.The Solana Group s...
lml - 61320
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency