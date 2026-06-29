La Doria acquires 100% of Solana

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La Doria has signed, with Eight Holding One S.à rl (an investment vehicle held by funds managed by Xenon Private Equity) and with the minority shareholder, a purchase and sale agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Solana Società Agricola SpA and, indirectly, of its subsidiaries Suncan SpA and Desco SpA.The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.The Solana Group s...