Two years of Consorcio in Italy: an initial assessment

Two years ago, the Spanish group Consorcio announced the opening of an Italian branch. In this exclusive interview , Dario De Stefano , General Sales Manager Italy for Grupo Consorcio, takes stock of that decision and outlines the group's next steps in our country.

Over the past two years, how has your presence in our country changed? You were also aiming to double your turnover in Italy in 2024 in five years. Where are we now?

The opening of our sales office in Milan in January 2024 proved to be a winning strategic choice, allowing us to strengthen our presence in the Italian market through direct management. In these first two years of independent management, we have increased our domestic market penetration, strengthening our long-standing relationships with large-scale retailers and signing new agreements. The results are extremely positive: during the first year of direct management, finished product sales increased by 37%. This growth continued strongly in 2025, with premium tuna increasing by 7.8% in volume and 7.0% in value, driven primarily by the very positive performance of the glass jar format (+12.2% in volume), which reaffirms the premium perception of our tuna, which is now the third brand in the segment. Cantabrian anchovies also continue to grow.

In these first years of direct management, our work has led us to emphasize artisanal excellence and our connection to the Cantabrian Sea, which have always been part of our storytelling, both to our customers and to end consumers. Focusing on excellence, quality, and certified origin is helping us shift the positioning of our products to a more premium level, bridging the gap between the product's true qualitative excellence and external perception. We want the moment of consuming Grupo Consorcio's products to be considered a precious moment, where taste takes center stage, free from distractions and without haste. Thus, tuna and anchovies, transformed from mere "consumer goods" or functional ingredients, become symbols of "eating well," enjoyed in a leisurely, private moment.

How is your expansion into the Italian Cantabrian anchovy market going?

The Cantabrian anchovy market is proving dynamic and responsive: it has recognized the exceptional quality of our anchovies, the result of the unsurpassed craftsmanship of our sobadoras (fish pickers ), combined with excellent raw materials. By the end of 2025, we had recorded growth of 24.1% in volume and 27.6% in value, exceeding the already excellent segment average of +7.2%. These results have also allowed us to gain a +1.2% market share. The success of our anchovies also stems from the work we are doing to promote this product beyond just an ingredient, but as a highly prized serving dish, ideal, for example, for a Spanish-inspired gourmet aperitif.

Is the premium sector still exempt from the decline seen in the tuna in oil sector in Italy?

The tuna market recorded a slight growth of 3% in volume during 2025, despite the challenges posed by the complex geopolitical situation that has been present for some time. In parallel with this scenario, the premium sector has demonstrated exceptional resilience and vitality. Italian consumers, despite a context of economic uncertainty, are not compromising on quality and are significantly appreciating products that offer superior guarantees in terms of well-being and sustainability. Data at the end of 2025 indicate that premium tuna grew by 8.9% in volume, a sign that the perceived added value amply justifies the purchasing decision.

Which products have seen the biggest increase in sales in recent months?

The main drivers of our recent growth have been tuna in glass jars and Cantabrian anchovies. In particular, glass jars increased by 12.2% in 2025. Within our product segmentation, glass packaging is essential for strengthening our premium positioning, as it allows consumers to immediately appreciate the superior quality of the raw materials and the meticulous craftsmanship of our products. Our organic EVO oil line, both for tuna and anchovies, continues to perform well, so much so that we plan to launch new strategic formats this spring. Finally, our Cantabrian anchovies are also experiencing steady growth, and this is precisely the product we are focusing on for our future, with the goal of becoming the market leader in this segment over time.

Moving on to an analysis of how Italian tastes have changed over time, the word passes to Eduardo Sanfilippo , Marketing and Communication Director of Grupo Consorcio

How have Italian consumer tastes changed in recent years?

We observe the continuing trend toward a more conscious and holistic lifestyle, where personal well-being is inextricably linked with environmental sustainability and uncompromising quality. Furthermore, Italian consumers today seek products that tell a story of authenticity and locality, prioritizing geographical origin and craftsmanship over quantity. There is a growing preference for premium ingredients, such as organic extra virgin olive oil, and for more natural or reduced-salt versions. As for Italian tastes, we are witnessing a rise in premium tuna, increasingly less a "lifesaver" for quick meals and more of a "hero product," capable of inspiring creative recipes. Cantabrian anchovies are becoming the protagonists of tastings, such as during gourmet aperitifs.

Furthermore, to accommodate the need to optimize the limited time available, we see potential in the fresh produce section: starting this spring, we will launch a line of ready-made anchovy-based products (XL gold series, smoked, and garlic/parsley), ideal for at-home tastings, taking advantage of the convenience of fresh, ready-made dishes without sacrificing quality.

What role does sustainability play in achieving your goals?

For Grupo Consorcio, sustainability is a strategic pillar and an essential added value that guarantees our long-term competitiveness. Being the first company in the industry to achieve B Corp certification in 2019, reconfirmed in 2024 with an improved score, allows us to tap into the conscious consumer who seeks complete transparency throughout the entire supply chain. This commitment is expressed through the use of MSC or APR certified raw materials for almost all of our production, the essential protection of marine resources, and the valorization of human capital. Our goal is to continue to set a benchmark both through the high quality of our products and the real value we generate for everyone involved in our supply chain. We want our ethical commitment to be a tangible element of the brand experience, making social and environmental responsibility an integral part of our concept of "premiumness."