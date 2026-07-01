Coricelli: 78.7 million liters of oil sold in 2025 (+25.3%)

Pietro Coricelli, an olive oil company operating in both domestic and international markets under the Pietro Coricelli and Olio Cirio (acquired in 2009) brands, closed the 2025 fiscal year by reaffirming the strength of its growth trajectory. The company reported revenues of nearly 400 million euros, in line with the previous year. “This performance,” the company explains, “was achieved despite a context characterized by high volatility in raw material prices and a generally complex macroeconomic landscape.”

Volume growth was significant. Specifically, in 2025, Coricelli sold 78.7 million liters of oil, up 25.3% from the 62.8 million liters sold in 2024, further strengthening its market presence.

The family-owned business, founded in Spoleto in 1939, has been led since 2018 by Chiara Coricelli, Chairwoman and CEO, a representative of the third generation. Under her leadership, Pietro Coricelli has achieved steady growth, increasing revenue from 116 million euros in 2018 to 389 million in 2025, while focusing on international expansion, innovation, and sustainability.

Internationalization has proven to be one of the company’s most significant business model assets. In 2025, exports accounted for over 58% of total revenue, reaching a value of more than 226 million euros—a marked improvement over the 36% recorded in 2024.

In recent years, the company has launched a significant investment plan aimed at upgrading the Spoleto production site and improving process efficiency, using a technologically innovative and sustainable approach. The plan, valued at over 13 million euros, covered the entire 100,000 m² operational area.