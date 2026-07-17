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Ardian sells GBA to Bridgepoint
After 5 years, the French fund is exiting the international group active in the food, environmental and drinking water sectors
Ardian, a global private investment firm, has signed an agreement to sell its majority stake in GBA Group, an international provider of laboratory testing and life sciences services based in Hamburg, Germany, to Bridgepoint. Since entering the capital in 2021, Ardian has supported the company in its organic and external growth, facilitating its entry into new geographic markets and customer segments,...
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EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency