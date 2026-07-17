Ardian sells GBA to Bridgepoint

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Ardian, a global private investment firm, has signed an agreement to sell its majority stake in GBA Group, an international provider of laboratory testing and life sciences services based in Hamburg, Germany, to Bridgepoint. Since entering the capital in 2021, Ardian has supported the company in its organic and external growth, facilitating its entry into new geographic markets and customer segments,...