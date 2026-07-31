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Campari is getting rid of cognac and tequila

Cobblestone Brands signs deal for Bisquit & Dubouché Cognac and Cabo Wabo Tequila

Davide Campari NV has agreed to sell its Bisquit & Dubouché Cognac and Cabo Wabo Tequila brands to Cobblestone Brands, a leading independent Irish premium spirits company based in Dublin. The transaction amount was not disclosed; closing is expected by October 31, 2026. "The transaction represents the most significant milestone in Cobblestone's history," the official press release states. Upon closing,...

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EFA News - European Food Agency
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