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Disaronno "drinks" Amaro Averna and Zedda Piras
Acquisition of two historic brands finalized, following the group's rebranding
Disaronno Group, a diversified multinational whose business lines include Spirits, Wines and Ingredients, with over 800 employees, a turnover of €370 million and operations in approximately 160 countries worldwide, announced the completion of the closing signed on May 28, 2026, for the acquisition of 100% of Amaro Averna and Zedda Piras, previously owned by Campari Group.The transaction, for which a...
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EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency