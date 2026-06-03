Disaronno "drinks" Amaro Averna and Zedda Piras

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Disaronno Group, a diversified multinational whose business lines include Spirits, Wines and Ingredients, with over 800 employees, a turnover of €370 million and operations in approximately 160 countries worldwide, announced the completion of the closing signed on May 28, 2026, for the acquisition of 100% of Amaro Averna and Zedda Piras, previously owned by Campari Group.The transaction, for which a...