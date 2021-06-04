Cyber attack on multinational meat company Jbs

The news came directly from JBS, who communicated through a note that he was the victim of an "organized attack on cyber security". It was the North American and Australian IT systems that were specifically affected. Jbs, which is headquartered in Colorado, United States, said it has "taken immediate action, suspending all affected systems, informing authorities and activating the company's global network of IT professionals and third-party experts to resolve the situation". It is still unclear from the JBS hacker attack how consumers may have been involved.

According to Filiera Italia, the attack on the computer systems of the largest global meat producer and the prompt response of the US government to ensure the full operation of the factories and avoid the interruption of the supply of meat to the distribution networks, should make us think. "The guarantee of an adequate (self) supply of food, meat and other basic necessities is, and will increasingly be, a priority to be protected for each country also in terms of national security", says Luigi Scordamaglia, managing director of Filiera Italia. "That in Brussels, in this delicate moment of CAP reform, one thinks that European agricultural production can be sacrificed by becoming increasingly dependent on food imports from third countries puts at risk not only the European agri-food chain but also citizens and national security of each EU country".

The hope of the association is that these events, and above all the increasingly strategic attention that countries such as the USA, China, Russia give to their food security, open our eyes to Europe and to the Commission in primis, "the main responsible for one side of the attempt to dismantle a CAP that protects agricultural production and with it European food self-sufficiency and, on the other, of closing agreements such as Mercosur that sell off our food sovereignty by making us dependent on third countries”, concludes the managing director.