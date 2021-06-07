Peroni beer and the blockchain traceability of 100% Italian malt

"Sustainability and transparency towards the consumer are also the fundamental assets of the project that led to the introduction this year, on the beers of the Peroni range, of the traceability in blockchain of 100% Italian malt". These are the words of the Peroni company regarding a project born from the collaboration with the start-up pOsti, which aims to enhance the transparency of the agri-food supply chains, through a digital and personalized narration, and Ey which has made the technological solution available. OpsChain Traceability which supports transactions on the Ethereum public blockchain.

Birra Peroni operates along a path of comparison and collaboration with other partners, start-ups, research centers, universities, customers and suppliers, called to share experiences, skills and different points of view for the development of innovative solutions. An "open" model, born as part of the Peroni campus project, which led Birra Peroni to be the first beer brand of national importance to trace its distinctive ingredient in the blockchain and which, in perspective, lays the foundations for monitoring and tracing, along the entire supply chain, also all the sustainability indicators.

The first experimental blockchain traceability project was launched by Birra Peroni in May 2020 and involved local corn, the characteristic ingredient of Nastro Azzurro, the most drunk Italian premium beer in the world, presented for the occasion with an edition special. The company has decided to extend this innovation in a stable way to the beers of the Peroni family, tracing the main ingredient in the blockchain: 100% Italian malt.

The actors of the 100% Italian malt supply chain and the data sources from which to acquire the information that constitute the information assets of the Peroni beer production process have been identified. The assets were then acquired and notarized in blockchain: some information in clear text, others encrypted because they are commercially sensitive and therefore not to be made public. The information thus acquired, guaranteed through the Ethereum blockchain, and represented through a multimedia storytelling, was then made accessible to the consumer through a QR Code present on the bottle label which refers to a personalized landing page, also based on the time and place. where the scan is performed.

Traceability makes it possible to collect and structure the most relevant information in the process that goes from the field to the consumer, not only those relating to the raw material, but also those relating to the transport phases, transformation and packaging used. This opens up the possibility of exploiting the Blockchain to automate controls and reporting of sustainability initiatives, concretely supporting Birra Peroni's ambition to use all raw materials obtained 100% in a sustainable manner by 2030.