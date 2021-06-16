Wuwm 2021: the world conference on wholesale markets in Florence

The 37th world conference of the Wuwm (World Union of Wholesale Markets), the world union of wholesale markets which, with 217 members, represents over 40 countries in all, will be held on 25 June in Florence, at the headquarters of the Chamber of Commerce. the world, covering 5 continents. Representatives of the main markets from various European and non-European countries as well as global experts in the agro-food sector are expected to attend the conference organized by Mercafir, in collaboration with Italmercati. Among the various interventions worthy of mention are those of the FAO Director General Qu Dongyu, the United Nations Special Envoy for the 2021 Food Systems Summit Agnes Kalibata and the Minister of Agriculture Stefano Patuanelli.

The conference will be developed in 4 thematic tables to focus on sustainability in the food system, how to promote proper nutrition, define strategies to ensure reliability and safety in the agri-food sector, implement innovative strategies in the wholesale markets. And a plenary session on the theme "The future of food in the post-Covid-19 world". "We are pleased that the first post-pandemic conference will be held in Florence", says Giacomo Lucibello, president of Mercafir, the consortium company that has managed the multipurpose food center in Florence since 1989, "and represents an important signal in terms of restart and respect for centrality that Florence has in this sector. It will be an important moment of reflection on the strategies to be adopted in our food systems and analyze the important role that the wholesale agri-food markets will have in the post-Covid-19 world ”.

"During the Covid emergency, the wholesale markets belonging to Italmercati have shown that they are able to respond promptly to a planetary emergency, always guaranteeing fresh, safe and competitively priced agri-food products through a modern and high-performance logistics system", underlines Fabio Massimo Pallottini, president of Italmercati and Chairman of the European federation of Wuwm. "Our network has 17 participating markets with a corporate turnover of approximately 80 million euros and a turnover of internal companies which can be calculated in total in the order of 8.3 billion euros. Taken as a whole, our markets now represent an agro-industrial pole spread throughout the national territory, they are a reference for the main players in the agri-food system, and play a central role in the transparency and safety of the supply chain. Our job is to guarantee everyone access to healthy and nutritious food by supporting nature-friendly production. But being sustainable means constantly investing, as we have been doing for years, in internal and external processes to our structures to ensure that the Italian and European markets represent a fundamental asset in supporting the governance of the food system. All these issues will be at the center of the discussion in Florence. And for this we have to thank. Mercafir who had the strength to organize this meeting still in full pandemic emergency ".