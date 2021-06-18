Horto opens in Milan, with Chef Norbert Niederköfler

DeA Capital Real Estate SGR and Paref welcome the new tenant who arrives at The Medelan, Palazzo Broggi, in Piazza Cordusio in Milan: the Horto restaurant, managed in collaboration with the South Tyrolean chef Norbert Niederköfler, three Michelin and Green Star chef for Sustainability. The new restaurant from the beginning of 2022 will occupy an area of approximately 1,400 square meters, will enjoy a terrace with breathtaking panoramic views of the Milan's Duomo and the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, and will offer a unique culinary experience, based on the philosophy of chef Niederköfler using only ingredients seasonal and regional.

“We are very pleased to announce the lease agreement for the catering spaces for The Medelan. Horto will offer added value to the project, its tenants and visitors. Since the conception of the initiative, there has been the goal of creating something special that reflects the splendor of Milan: Horto, in collaboration with world-class chef Norbert Niederköfler, will help create a new vibrant scene in Piazza Cordusio", is the comment of Renzo Misitano, Director of the Real Estate Development Division of DeA Capital Real Estate SGR, and Antoine Castro, CEO of PAREF.

The Medelan is a project of the Broggi Fund, managed by DeA Capital Real Estate SGR - a company of the DeA Capital Group, specialized in real estate investment funds, with a market share of over 22.5% - with Paref as advisor. The Medelan, which takes up the name of the ancient Celtic settlement, today the city of Milan, will represent an avant-garde lifestyle destination and will also host high-end retail spaces, offices and leisure facilities. A unique mix of innovation and history, in which contemporary architectural elements are integrated with innovative and sustainable features: the initiative has obtained LEED Platinum and WELL Silver pre-certifications.