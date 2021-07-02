The international Alba white truffle fair is preparing for its 91st edition

The Tuber magnatum Pico is once again the protagonist, through the presentation of the 91st edition of the international Alba white truffle fair in the garden of the Voce restaurant, next to the La Scala theater in Milan. The most awaited appointment of the Alba autumn, was presented yesterday 1 July, where moderated by the journalist Fernanda Roggero , the interventions of the president of the international Alba white truffle fair body, Liliana Allena, of the director Stefano Mosca, the gastronomic curator Paolo Vizzari and the chef Davide Palluda , patron of the restaurant “All'Enoteca” in Canale.

The climatic changes taking place have led the organization to postpone the opening of the event by a week, given the postponement of the truffle season, with the start of the 91st edition scheduled for October 9, reaching until December 5. Key theme, sustainability will be declined on three axes: environmental, social and economic, through an integrated approach in which characters from the world of high finance, digital innovation, excellent craftsmanship, high fashion will dialogue with each other. , art, music, design and culture and signature cuisine.

Among the scheduled events there is Dawn to Earth foresees the use of the white truffle of Alba as ambassador and its annual fair as a shared house to be made available to highlight the most valid ethical projects in the world panorama of food, biodiversity, high finance and ICT, looking for the "game changers" of every continent to offer them support, network and storytelling or promotion campaigns aimed at opening their message and the nature of their their efforts. The zero edition, in 2020, saw the chef Norbert Niederkofler rewarded, with the team of young people with whom, in addition to keeping the three Michelin stars of the St. Hubertus restaurant in San Cassiano alive, every year redesigns the contours of two events with a strong ethical matrix, Care's and Cook the Mountain.

The fair body has started the process of implementing a management system for the Alba white truffle fair in line with the sustainability requirements of the international standard Iso 20121, on sustainable management of events. The Alba white truffle fair is therefore designed in such a way as to minimize the impact on the environment and at the same time enhance the positive effects on people and on the territory: Bureau Veritas Italia, one of the leaders in testing, inspection and certification activities, will conduct checks on the occasion of the salient stages of the Alba white truffle fair (design - development - sustainability reporting).

The heart of the Fair will remain the world market of Alba white truffles, together with the Albaqualità exhibition, inside the Maddalena courtyard. It will be the place where you can buy specimens of Tuber magnatum Pico, carefully selected by the Truffle sensory analysis judges, trained by the National Truffle Study Center. To embellish everything, the Alba Truffle Show, the sensory analysis seminars of the truffle and the Wine Tasting Experience dedicated to the great wines of Langhe, Monferrato and Roero; many chefs ready to sign the Foodies Moments of the numerous cooking shows. Waiting for the Global Conference on Wine Tourism, which in 2022 will see Alba as the world capital of wine tourism, hosting the forum promoted by UNWTO, the United Nations agency that deals with the promotion of sustainable tourism, there are several events that will see its majesty the White Truffle of Alba protagonist together with wineries of absolute excellence.

Beyond the consolidated partnership with the Alta Langa Docg consortium and the Barolob Barbaresco Alba Langhe and Dogliani consortium, this year the world of Champagne will make its debut at the fair. Among the other “firsts”, at the end of October the en primeur auction of Barolo will be held, promoted by the Crc foundation, in which the barriques produced by the “Cascina Gustava” vineyard, at the foot of the castle of Grinzane Cavour, will be beaten. La Vendemmia reconfirmed, one of the most anticipated events of the Milanese autumn, conceived and promoted by MonteNapoleone District, with the aim of uniting the great international luxury brands and the most prestigious national and international wineries, with the participation of the best restaurants and 5 star luxury hotel in the city.

Also confirmed for this year is the Truffle Hub, a branch of the fair at the castle of Roddi, transformed into a territorial digital hub that will act as a showcase for Piedmontese food and wine excellences, enhanced through the organization of "four-handed" dinners, signed by local chefs in collaboration with chefs arriving from all over the region. The pertinence of the castle will also be home to the Alba Digital Truffle Lab and the Langhe Digital Wine Lab. A well-established tradition is that of the celebration of Tuber Primae Noctis, the New Year of the Truffle. At the stroke of midnight on 21 September, in the setting of the Orsolina28 dance school, in Moncalvo, a theatrical piece written by the Holden school will be staged and dedicated to the narration of the Truffle, in collaboration with the National Center for Truffle Studies.

Also this year the appointment with the world truffle auction is renewed, an event that over time has been able to reconcile the promotion of the excellence of the territory with solidarity, allocating large funds to charitable causes. In connection with the castle of Grinzane Cavour, headquarters of the Piedmontese Cavour regional wine shop, recently enriched by the inauguration of the open air museum "In Vigna", on November 14 Hong Kong, Moscow Singapore and Dubai (where the 'Expo) will compete for the most prestigious lots of Alba white truffles.