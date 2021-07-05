Sirha returns in September 2021

The 20th edition of Sirha Lyon, from 23 to 27 September next, draws the consequences of the health crisis and its impact on the Food Service sector. Sirha Lyon has adapted its programming accordingly and offers important moments to inspire, share best practices and respond to the expectations of professionals in a rapidly evolving sector. Sirha Lyon is the first major event that allows exhibitors and visitors to come together to create business opportunities. Among its ambitions it also has that of helping professionals to reformulate their offers and adapt to consumer expectations. Sirha Green Agora presents 7 master classes held by chefs sensitive to sourcing local and seasonal products, such as Morgane Raimbaud, Cyril Attrazic or even Maxime Dubois .

There will be 3 round tables dedicated to the restaurant professions on the evolution of the restaurant (team, customers, offers). The Service a la francaise association will ask its guests about the 100,000 jobs to be trained, recruited and re-motivated. RSI will also participate, new service codes, diversification of the offer. The World Burger Contest has been confirmed, highlighting the origin and quality of the selected products with a demanding challenge: to reduce food waste. There will be a series of round tables aimed at bakery and pastry professionals to specifically address the reuse of unsold products, the lessons learned from the Covid 19 crisis and the balance of the Boulanger de France Trends Pane certification. Appointment also with the L'Écaille d'Or & Golden Fish competition with a topical issue: how to make take-away dishes to encourage consumption directly at home.

On the program Chefs Revolution (s): an unprecedented and immersive exhibition at the entrance to the hall that traces 100 years of emancipation of the kitchen through 7 large panels that combine rare objects, documentary photos, dynamic chronology; the Sirha Innovation Awards which highlight the innovations presented by exhibitors and confer 12 awards in the categories of products / beverages / ingredients for catering, materials / equipment / technologies and services and eco-responsibility. On the program the European artistic sugar championship brings together 12 candidates around the theme “Men's fashion” to create artistic creations in pulled sugar Sirha, home of pastry and ice cream.