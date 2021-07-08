Coop signs the EU code of responsible conduct

Coop continues on its path towards sustainability and joins the EU Commission's code of conduct responsible for the food sector among the first 65 signatories, the only company in the Italian large-scale distribution. The commitment made is to strengthen the transition towards sustainable food systems, also assuming voluntary quantitative objectives for environmental and social sustainability along the entire supply chain. A further step in the EU Farm to Fork strategy adopted in May 2020.

The spirit of the code is to encourage all companies involved in the food chain to adopt voluntary environmental and social sustainability practices. The first step was the signing of the code at European level on 5 July. The launch of the project was inaugurated in a European videoconference by Commission Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans , Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides and Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton. Among the 65 representatives of the European industry and distribution who have signed the code of conduct, there are several Spanish, English and Swedish cooperative partners.

The purpose of the European campaign and the spirit of Coop's membership is to promote, through the contribution of all the players in the production chain, the presence on the market of healthy and sustainable food. Coop therefore intends to involve consumers, suppliers and producers themselves in the project for the application of the code. The European Commission will systematically monitor, together with the other European actors participating in the project, the achievement of the set objectives.

"We could say that sustainability is in Coop's DNA and for this reason we have the opportunity to follow this path traced by the European Commission with strong business practices that boast years of experience", explains Marco Pedroni, president of the Group for Italy and of Ancc. -Coop (national association of consumer cooperatives). "This time the challenge is to set our sustainability objectives very high to be included in the code. And in this regard, the discussion on the European table that the Commission offers us over the next six months will undoubtedly be a stimulus. This initiative also has the great advantage of paying attention not only to environmental sustainability, but also to social sustainability, an issue on which Coop has always been committed; think of the fight against child labor, fair trade products or our Buoni e Giusti campaign against illegal hiring and illegal work. On the environmental and health front, I also remember that we were the first to promote antibiotic-free farming and the only ones for now to expel glyphosate from the cultivation of our fresh products. Having been pioneers in the choices of sustainability, adhering to this code is for us a further leap towards sustainable behavior consistent with the protection of the most precious assets we have: the planet and people".