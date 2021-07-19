Spain, France and Italy Comprise Over a Half of European Frozen Crustacean Imports

In 2020, frozen crustaceans imports in the European Union reduced to 601K tonnes, which is down by -2.7% on the year before, due to supply chain disruptions and limitations of the HoReCa segment. In value terms, frozen crustaceans imports dropped to $4.6B in 2020, according to IndexBox report "EU - Frozen Crustaceans - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends And Insights" .

The countries with the highest levels of frozen crustaceans imports in 2020 were Spain (163K tonnes), France (112K tonnes) and Italy (80K tonnes), together amounting to 59% of total import. The Netherlands (53K tonnes) ranks next in terms of total imports with an 8.8% share, followed by Denmark (8.8%) and Germany (6.8%). Belgium (25K tonnes) held a relatively small share of total imports.

In 2020, Germany (+10.7% y-o-y), Netherlands (+6.6% y-o-y) and France (+5.2% y-o-y) increased their imports, while in most other countries they experienced a negative dynamic.

Over the period from 2012 to 2020, the biggest increases were in the Netherlands, while purchases for the other leaders experienced a decline in the imports figures.

In value terms, Spain ($1.1B), France ($907M) and Italy ($578M) were the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2020, together accounting for 57% of total imports. The Netherlands, Germany, Denmark and Belgium lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 31%.

The frozen crustaceans import price in the European Union stood at $7,653 per tonne in 2020, falling by -2.6% against the previous year. Over the period from 2012 to 2020, it increased at an average annual rate of +1.0%.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2020, the country with the highest price was Germany ($9,845 per tonne), while Denmark ($5,919 per tonne) was amongst the lowest.