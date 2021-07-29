Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
McDonald's: Q2 sales higher than 2019
But the stock drops on the stock market due to risk warnings announced for the 3rd quarter
In the second quarter of the year McDonald's recorded global comparable sales up 40.5% compared to 2020 and 6.9% compared to 2019, with positive performances in all segments. Consolidated revenues increased 57% (49% at constant currencies) to $ 5.9 billion. The jump in sales, the US multinational explained in a note, was driven by new products on the menus: in particular, by a new meal inspired...
EFA News - European Food Agency